Govt. urged to provide cash relief of ₹5,000 to cardholders

The opposition AIADMK has urged the territorial government to provide ₹5,000 each to all cardholders in the Union Territory during the lockdown.

In a statement, AIADMK Legislature party leader A. Anbalagan said that Tamil Nadu government was providing essential commodities to cardholders through fair price shops since March last. The Puducherry government had provided ₹2,000 a few months ago and since then nothing had been done to ameliorate the lives of people especially those living under below poverty line (BPL), he said.

Mr. Anbalagan also wanted the government to provide monthly relief of ₹3,000 to young lawyers who are finding it difficult due to want of cases.

According to him, neighbouring Tamil Nadu had taken several measures to mitigate the sufferings of all sections of people during the lockdown.

The Centre’s scheme to provide monthly rice to the poor should be implemented in Puducherry.

The rice should be of good quality he said, adding that the government could provide cash equivalent of the quantum of rice.