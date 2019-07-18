Govt. urged to grant insurancecoverage for PLHAs

The Tamil Nadu State HIV Positive Network has urged the government to provide up to ₹4 lakh coverage for each person living with HIV under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

In a memorandum, the association said there were two lakh persons living with HIV in Tamil Nadu. The government should bring back community care centres in districts that have high prevalence of HIV to provide special treatment, nutrition and treat the side-effects of anti retroviral therapy such as anaemia, skin allergy, opportunistic infections and diarrhoea for People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHA), it demanded.

The association also wanted the government to grant free house pattas for PLHAs, who do not own land and house, and construct houses for them. While they faced difficulty in paying monthly rent, house owners turn them away on knowing their status, the association said. The government must establish comprehensive care and support centres for destitute, it demanded.

A special scheme to provide free higher education for children of PLHAs and special industrial training units for children, who were HIV positive and dropped out of schools, in districts of high HIV prevalence were the other demands.