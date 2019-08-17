Govt. tweaks rules for location of Tasmac shops

The State government has tweaked the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, that will affect the location of Tasmac shops.

According to the latest amendments, the “entry door of the shop” will be the reference point for calculating the distance between the State-run Tasmac liquor outlet and a place of worship or an educational institution. In cases of a place of worship or an educational institution that has compound walls, the distance will be calculated from their “nearest gate.”

For places of worship or educational institutions that do not have a compound wall, the distance will be calculated from their “nearest entrance”, according to a recent notification issued by the Home Department.

Also, when the retail vending shop is located along with other shops within a building, the distance will be the “sum total of the length of the shortest public pathway, lane, street or road, generally used by members of the public till the entry gate of the building in which the shop is located and thereafter, the shortest pathway used by the people to reach the entry door of the shop,” it stated.

A senior official told The Hindu that there was no major change in the existing rules and that it was only a clarification given to officials while determining the distance between Tasmac shops and places of worship or educational institutions.

Asked whether this would provide for more liquor shops near educational institutions and places of worships, he said: “No. For setting up a shop, we have a process and based on that, we will open shops.”

However, K. Balu, advocate and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) spokesperson, who has been campaigning for prohibition in the State, said these amendments would defeat the very purpose of the rules.

PMK slams move

In the Supreme Court judgment on ban on liquor shops closer to highways, Mr. Balu said, the distance the edge of the highway on both sides was to be determined because in some cases there were four-lane highways and six-lane roads. .

Mr. Balu said the amendments by the Home Department were only to save some Tasmac shops over which there was litigation over distance and also to allow more shops to come up near schools or colleges and places of worship.

“I'm going to challenge this amendment legally,” the PMK leader added.