Govt. to teach the disabled in their homes

CHENNAI

27 August 2021 01:35 IST

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday annouced a ₹7.8-crore scheme to teach and provide physiotheraphy to differently-abled students at their homes.

Under the scheme, students under the age of 18, who are unable to attend school due to high supportive needs (those with multiple disabilities, intellectual disabilities or cerebral palsy), will benefit, he told the Assembly. He said each student had been allocated ₹10,000 each for education and therapy.

The Minister said the best books various subjects would be translated into Tamil for the benefit of those wanting to pursue higher education. The books would be published by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Coporation and the project cost was ₹2 crore. “The corporation will also publish 100 children’s literature books to kindle the creativity of children and to provide them value-based education. Moreover, three writers below the age of 18 will get the Kavimani Award, which will carry ₹25,000 cash and a shield,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Poyyamozhi said the government would establish Senthamizh Sirpikal Hall at a cost of ₹40 lakh at the Anna Memorial Library, and the hall would showcase the winner of the Sahitya Akademi and Jnanapith awards, their manuscripts and works.

Under a separate initiative, traditional folk arts such as karakattam, kummi and kavadi will be taught to students of government schools.

He said government schools would get sports equipment at ₹35 crore. He also promised to follow a transparent policy at every level for procuring books for public libraries.