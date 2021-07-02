Tamil Nadu

Govt. to start coaching classes to help students taking GATE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday chaired a meeting of officials of the Higher Education Department to review its functions. It was decided to start coaching classes to help students clear the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

The meeting also discussed steps to be taken to improve admission to polytechnic colleges and to press more educational institutions to apply for accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Drone corporation

It discussed the establishment of a drone corporation at Anna University. The corporation was aimed at employing drones at all government departments, an official release said. Opening smart classrooms, collaborating with industries to train students and improving placement cells in arts and science colleges were among the issues discussed.

The meeting decided to make educational institutions and campuses differently abled friendly. The need to establish e-libraries for students of arts and science colleges and ease the financial burden on universities was also discussed.

“The issue of filling huge vacancies at higher educational institutions with transparency was discussed,” the release said. It was decided to digitise all records in the Tamil Nadu Archives.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan and senior officials were present.


Comments
