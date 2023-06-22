Govt. to shut down 500 Tasmac-run retail liquor shops 

June 22, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced the closure of 500 retail liquor shops run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd. (Tasmac) from Thursday.

The announcement, made as per the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, follows an assurance from Minister for Prohibition and Excise on the floor of the State Legislative Assembly that 500 of the 5,329 retail vending shops would be closed.

A press release from Tasmac said that all district managers had been asked to identify the shops that were to be closed.

Low-sale shops; those located near places of worship and educational institutions; those facing objections from members of the public; those that are involved in court litigation have been chosen for closure. Tasmac chairman S. Visakan had directed officials to ensure that the closure does not lead to the sale of illicit arrack.

Mr. Visakan said separate orders would be issued for the redeployment of employees of the closed shops.

As per the government order, 138 shops in Chennai region, 78 in Coimbatore region, 125 in Madurai region, 59 in Salem region and 100 in Tiruchi region would be closed.