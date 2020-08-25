Govt. to shift focus on Salem, Coimbatore and Cuddalore

CHENNAI

25 August 2020 00:16 IST

Number of COVID-19 cases in these three districts increasing

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore, Salem and Cuddalore, the State government has decided to focus on these districts.

Coimbatore saw 389, 392 and 387 new COVID-19 patients on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively. The new cases in Cuddalore for these days were 309, 380 and 370 respectively. Salem recorded 288, 261 and 273 new patients. In comparison with Chennai and its three neighbouring districts, these figures, were however, lower.

“All districts are being monitored. Since more cases were recorded in these three districts, the focus is on them,” a top official told The Hindu on Monday. The numbers in these districts were scrutinised in detail at a virtual meeting of District Collectors chaired by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Monday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

Steps being taken by Collectors were reviewed and they were instructed on efforts needed to bring down the number of new positive cases as well as deaths.

Best practices

Another official said best practices implemented in some districts were reviewed and recommended for other districts. For instance, some districts have put in place a scheme to deploy a fresh batch of doctors, nurses and health workers for duty between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in COVID hospitals, since the night duty staff are exhausted by that time. “These special batch of doctors and nurses would be posted only during that time. That way, the rotation is not disturbed and all of them get sufficient rest,” the official explained. Deaths of COVID-19 patients in accidents too came up for discussion. “Since many vehicles are back on roads, there are accidents and those killed included COVID-19 positive patients and hence it was discussed whether they should be included in COVID-19-related deaths or not,” the official added.

No decision yet on e-pass

The meeting, however, did not decide anything on the e-pass system in the wake of the communication received from the Union Home Ministry not to impose any restrictions on inter and intra-state movement of persons and goods. A top official said: “The Chief Minister would discuss the issue with Collectors on Saturday.” Thereafter, the Chief Minister is expected to announce a decision on whether to extend the COVID-19 lockdown beyond August 31.