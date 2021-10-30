Govt. to set up wildlife rescue centres

CHENNAI

30 October 2021 00:25 IST

The State government has decided to set up three ‘rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centres’ (RTRCs) for wildlife in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts. As a first step, a detail project report (DPR) will be prepared soon.

In an order, Environment and Forests Secretary Supriya Sahu said RTRCs would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and trained staff to provide specialised treatment with operation theatres, laboratories and other essential diagnostic equipment. The centres will also train rescue teams.

Its objectives are to rescue injured, orphaned and sick wild animals, including those that stray into human habitations, and provide expertise and service for scientific quarantine, rehabilitation and release of wild animals in identified habitats. The centre will provide consultation and guidance to address man-animal conflicts. A DPR will be prepared in consultation with the experts and field teams.

Advertising

Advertising

The announcement on setting up of the centres was made in the Assembly by the Forest Minister in September.