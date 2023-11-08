Govt. to run 1,850 additional bus services for Deepavali: Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar

November 08, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The State government would operate 1,850 additional bus services between November 9 and 11 to facilitate people travelling for Deepavali, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said.

Chairing a meeting in Villupuram on Tuesday to review the arrangements for Deepavali, he said the bus services would be operated from Chennai to various districts across the State.

Similarly, he said the government would operate an additional 900 bus services between November 13 and 15 to enable return journeys after the festival.

Mr. Sivasankar said the Transport Department had planned to operate 6,832 bus services in view of the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai on November 26.