Govt. to reopen schools after consulting parents

CHENNAI

05 November 2020 00:08 IST

CM chairs meet with Ministers, officials

The Tamil Nadu government, which recently announced the reopening of schools for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12, has gone back on the decision.

It said on Wednesday that a consultation would be held with the parents of students and the representatives of parent-teacher associations on November 9 before a further decision is taken.

Written inputs

“Parents of students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 could take part in these consultations and offer their opinions. Those unable to attend could send in their written inputs. Based on the decisions taken by the respective schools, the government would take a decision,” the School Education Secretary said in a statement.

The statement came after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting at the Secretariat with Ministers and officials concerned.

The consultations would take place at the schools. The headmasters of government, aided and private schools would chair these meetings, scheduled at 10 a.m. on November 9.

The decision to reopen schools on November 16 was taken following the guidelines issued by the Centre and inputs received by the teachers.

“However, there are some opinions made through newspapers and TV channels on the decision,” the statement said.

DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran had urged the government not to reopen schools for these classes.