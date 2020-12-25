Govt. to rebuild walls for places of worship

Work planned for temple in Chidambaram and dargah in Nagore

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced that the government would construct perimeter walls for a temple in Chidambaram and the dargah in Nagore, which were damaged in the recent heavy rain.

In a press release, the Chief Minister said that the perimeter wall for the Ilamaiyaakinaar temple at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district would be constructed a cost of ₹2.62 crore.

For the lake in Nagore dargah, the government had sanctioned ₹5.37 crore for the waterbody’s restoration.

Representations

During his visits to these districts for review meetings, representations were received with a request to reconstruct the perimeter walls that were damaged during the recent rain.