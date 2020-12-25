Tamil Nadu

Govt. to rebuild walls for places of worship

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced that the government would construct perimeter walls for a temple in Chidambaram and the dargah in Nagore, which were damaged in the recent heavy rain.

In a press release, the Chief Minister said that the perimeter wall for the Ilamaiyaakinaar temple at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district would be constructed a cost of ₹2.62 crore.

For the lake in Nagore dargah, the government had sanctioned ₹5.37 crore for the waterbody’s restoration.

Representations

During his visits to these districts for review meetings, representations were received with a request to reconstruct the perimeter walls that were damaged during the recent rain.

