Govt. to open 189 Amma mini marts

The government will open 189 more Amma Mini Cooperative Supermarkets in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced in the State Assembly on Friday.

Over 300 non-controlled products are being sold at 5% lesser than MRP in the existing Amma Mini Cooperative Supermarkets. These supermarkets are aimed at providing quality products to consumers at a reasonable price and to control the price of commodities in the open market.

In a suo motu statement in the House, Mr. Palaniswami announced that 3,501 mobile ration shops would be opened across the State at a cost of ₹9.66 crore. New buildings for cooperative credit societies would be built at ₹27.74 crore.

The Chief Minister announced that warehousing facilities with a capacity of 1 lakh tonnes would be built with technical support from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, at a cost of ₹100 crore. He said buildings would be built in 50 locations for Direct Purchase Centres for procuring paddy from farmers at a cost of ₹70 crore.

About ₹225 crore would be earmarked for building warehouses with a capacity of 75,000 tonnes for procuring paddy from farmers in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai and Cuddalore districts.