Govt. to introduce new cement brand ‘Valimai’

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 05:11 IST

Neidhal salt to hit market

Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited (TANCEM), a State public sector unit, will introduce a cement brand, ‘Valimai’, in the open market, in addition to its existing Arasu brand, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

TANCEM is selling cement at a reasonable rate, compared with private manufacturers, which helped to moderate the price, he said in a policy note tabled in the House.

Likewise, Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation (TNSC) would introduce iodised crystal salt, refined free-flow iodised salt and double iron and iodine fortified salt under the brand ‘Neidhal’. “It would be introduced in the open market this financial year,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

TNSC would increase the manufacture of salt at the Valinokkam salt pan in Ramanathapuram district, at a cost of ₹80 lakh, from the existing 1.75 lakh tonne to 2 lakh tonne, he said. The government would grant ₹5,000 each to salt workers (registered with the Labour Welfare Board) every year for helping them during the monsoon, he said.