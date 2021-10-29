Govt. to fund Tiruchi boy’s IIT dream

TIRUCHI

29 October 2021 01:11 IST

Arunkumar of Sevalpatti has been admitted to Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that his government would pay the fees for P. Arunkumar, a student of the Government Higher Secondary School at Sevalpatti in Tiruchi, who has been admitted to the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

Arunkumar, who resides at Karadipatti in Marungapuri, secured the all India rank of 12,175 in JEE (Advanced), and has been admitted to chemical engineering. Collector S. Sivarasu on October 24 handed over a cheque for ₹85,000 to the student and his parents towards the first- year fees. On information, Mr. Stalin invited him to Chennai where the student met him at his office.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the government would pay the cost of the full course.

Arunkumar decided to sit for the test, encouraged by his teachers. His father, N. Ponnazhagan, is a daily wage labourer and his mother is a home-maker. He attended the coaching classes organised by IGNITTE — a teaching club of the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi — and attributes his success to the trainers at the club.

IGNITTE president Dinesh Kumar said, “We trained him and gave him the learning material, but all the efforts are his alone.”

Despite the family’s financial constraints amid the COVID-19 lockdown, he dedicated his time to the preparation.

“Not once did he say he had to leave the class early or ask for rest,” Mr. Kumar said.