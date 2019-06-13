Govt. to file defamation case against Tamil daily

The Tamil Nadu government will file a defamation case against the editor, the printer and the publisher of Dinakaran Tamil daily over a report that charged that the Chief Minister had accepted the three-language formula of the Centre.

The government’s argument was that it was a false claim.

On June 5, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a tweet (since deleted) requested the Prime Minister to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other States with the intention of spreading the reach of Tamil in other States, an official release stated.

But, Dinakaran in a report on June 6 had “twisted facts” and with an ulterior motive to bring disrepute to the Chief Minister published a report that the Chief Minister accepted the three-language formula.

“So, the government has ordered for filing a defamation case in the principal sessions court against the editor, the printer and the publisher of Dinakaran daily, who published a false report without verifying facts and appreciating the good intention behind the tweet, with an ulterior motive to bring disrepute by twisting facts,” an official release issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations stated.