Govt. to fast-track cases against foreigners: CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the government would take steps to fast track cases against foreigners, including Sri Lankan Tamils in special camps in Tiruchi, to facilitate their repatriation to their respective countries.

Responding to Tamilaga Valvurimai Makkal Katchi leader T. Velmurugan’s complaints that the condition of those who were in special camps was pathetic, the Chief Minister said 115 foreigners, including 80 Sri Lankan refugees in Tiruchi special camp, had been lodged under the Foreigners’ Act 1946.

“Investigations are over in 47 cases and final report had been submitted in the court. Inquiry is on in another 44 cases. As far as Sri Lankan Tamils are concerned 63 cases are pending and investigations are over in 38 cases,” he said, adding that they had been given adequate facilities. They get ₹175 as food allowance. There are TVs and radio in camps. Relatives can meet them on working days.


