Govt. to drop cases against some jallikattu protesters

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced that the government would drop some of the cases registered against persons who had staged protests in support of jallikattu in January 2017.
However, the Chief Minister clarified that cases against those who indulged in violent acts such as attacking the police, torching of vehicles and so on would not be dropped.
“The jallikattu protests were based on sentiments only to defend the rights of Tamil Nadu. Many of those who took part in the protests and were booked staged protests only to express their sentiment,” he said.
Pointing out that many cases had been registered against the protesters only for the purpose of maintaining law and order, Mr. Palaniswami said a few untoward incidents took place. “Considering the fact that even those who only wanted to express their sentiments have been affected, cases against them, except for those involving the attack on policemen and torching incidents, will be dropped by my government after due consultations with legal experts,” he said.
The massive protests, lasting several days in different places, had turned violent on the last day. The Tamil Nadu government under then Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam eventually passed a legislation in the Assembly to facilitate conduct of jallikattu.. The government also constituted a Commission of Inquiry to probe into the causes and circumstances leading to the law and order disturbances.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath