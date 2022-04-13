Govt to consider underground power lines around Tiruchi Rock Fort

April 13, 2022 15:00 IST

Officials will inspect the area, says Senthil Balaji

The Tamil Nadu government will consider laying underground power lines in the roads and streets around Rock Fort in Tiruchi to facilitate car processions during religious festivals, Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a request by DMK MLA S. Inigo Irudayaraj (Tiruchi East), he said officials would inspect the area, and the work would be executed if the resources required were available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Irudayaraj pointed out that the Thayumanaswami Temple and Our Lady of Lourdes Church were located in the area and during the car processions, power lines posed a risk. He also sought to know whether the government would set up an electric sub-station in the vacant land belonging to the Tiruchi Corporation in the junction of Sangiliyandapuram and Duraisamypuram roads in the Tiruchi East constituency.

To Mr. Balaji’s question about land availability, Mr. Irudayaraj said the land was available. The Minister said a total of 10 transformers would be set up in Tiruchi this year.