‘Govt. to bring water from Mullaperiyar to Andipatti’

Deputy CM says Theni will get new industrial estate on 550 acres

For the benefit of the farmers of Andipatti Assembly Constituency, the State government has in principle decided to draw water from Mullaperiyar dam through pipelines at a cost of ₹380 crore, said Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Paneerselvam on Wednesday.

Speaking at a government function organised to distribute welfare assistance worth ₹9.16 crore, including ‘thalikku thangam’ for 771 persons, sewing machines and house site pattas, to a total of 2,725 beneficiaries, he said the AIADMK government was committed to protecting the farmers and the downtrodden.

Even after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK government had been continuing the tradition, he said, adding the demand of farmers for water for irrigation would be fulfilled.

“Without affecting irrigation in any other area, water would be drawn from Mullaperiyar dam and brought through Kandamanoor to the 83 tanks in Andipatti Assembly Constituency,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said an industrial estate on a sprawling 550-acre site near Veerapandi in the district would come up, and thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for giving approval for the project.

When the industrial estate started functioning, it would change the prospects of the district. Young entrepreneurs could start their own industries and educated unemployed youth might not migrate to other places from here in search of jobs, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

The AIADMK government, he said, had been instrumental in preventing female infanticide in the State. After several complaints about the evil practice in existence, Jayalalithaa started a scheme, which prevented infanticide and gave girl children a new lease of life. Today, the State was proud to have saved scores of girl children, who were raised under the care of the AIADMK government in the cradle baby scheme.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev presided. Theni MP O. P. Raveendranath and MLA S.T.K. Jakkayan participated.