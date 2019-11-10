Govt. to bear cost of installing micro-irrigation systems

The State government, which is keen on promoting micro-irrigation (MI) by investing around ₹2,010 crore in the current year, has decided to absorb the entire cost of installation of the system for sugarcane farmers.

One of the factors that comes in the way of cane farmers taking to MI is the cost to be incurred for additional components such as sand filters and hydro-cyclone filters. Ordinarily, drip irrigation is used for raising sugarcane and only those having borewells or open wells are covered under the MI scheme.Till now, the cane farmers, who were entitled to a subsidy of ₹87,000 to ₹1.13 lakh per hectare for cultivation through MI, incurred ₹24,000-₹50,000 for additional components.

As the cost was considered to be on the higher side, there was not much enthusiasm among farmers to go for MI.

Their difficulty was highlighted by the South India Sugar Mills Association in a representation to the government. Besides, the average cultivation area of sugarcane in the State has seen a substantial decline. Against the normal of 2.45 lakh hectares, the figure for 2018-19 was 1.65 lakh hectares. Hereafter, the government will even bear the additional cost. To begin with, support will be provided for 16,000 hectares, says a senior Agriculture Department official. So far, government aid was being provided to those raising sugarcane crop on 3,000 hectares through MI.

On the whole, the government is planning to bring 3.38 lakh hectares under MI. Even though the Agriculture department received applications for 4.39 lakh hectares, it will restrict the scope of its scheme to the target. The department has issued work orders to the value of about ₹ 1,454 crore.

Drip irrigation is used for vegetables, coconut, sugarcane, and fruits and sprinkler for pulses and oilseeds. Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Villupuram and Dindigul are some of the districts where drip irrigation is being promoted, while delta districts are earmarked for sprinkler.