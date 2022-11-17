Govt. to allocate housing tenements to retired TANTEA workers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed officials to allocate housing tenements to 677 retired workers of Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA), who have not been able to vacate their houses belonging to the State PSU.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
ADVERTISEMENT
An official release said the Chief Minister had directed officials to allocate housing tenements, which were being constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. The State government would also bear the beneficiary contribution for all these workers. It is to be paid by these retired workers, it said. The total sum of beneficiary contribution comes to ₹13.46 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT