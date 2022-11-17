Govt. to allocate housing tenements to retired TANTEA workers

November 17, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed officials to allocate housing tenements to 677 retired workers of Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA), who have not been able to vacate their houses belonging to the State PSU.

An official release said the Chief Minister had directed officials to allocate housing tenements, which were being constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. The State government would also bear the beneficiary contribution for all these workers. It is to be paid by these retired workers, it said. The total sum of beneficiary contribution comes to ₹13.46 crore.