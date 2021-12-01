Govt. to advise against unnecessary C-sections

Health Dept. will write to govt., pvt. facilities: Minister

The Health Department will soon write to government and private hospitals against unnecessary caesarean section (C-section) deliveries.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, replying to a question on the increase in C-section births in Tamil Nadu, as indicated in the recently released National Family Health Survey-5, said such deliveries accounted for 20% in western countries.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we have already told government and private hospitals not to allow or encourage those demanding C-section deliveries to schedule childbirth at a particular time. As far as possible, government and private hospitals have been advised to take measures to reduce such deliveries,” he told reporters.

“We are not saying that nobody should undergo a C-section. At the same time, apart from C-section for medical reasons, unnecessary surgeries, to schedule childbirth at a particular time, should be reduced. We will write letters to all government and private hospitals soon,” he said.

AIDS prevalence

Taking part in an event to mark the World AIDS Day on Wednesday, he said HIV/AIDS prevalence in the State had dropped to 0.18% from 1.13%.