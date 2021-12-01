Tamil Nadu

Govt. to advise against unnecessary C-sections

The Health Department will soon write to government and private hospitals against unnecessary caesarean section (C-section) deliveries.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, replying to a question on the increase in C-section births in Tamil Nadu, as indicated in the recently released National Family Health Survey-5, said such deliveries accounted for 20% in western countries.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we have already told government and private hospitals not to allow or encourage those demanding C-section deliveries to schedule childbirth at a particular time. As far as possible, government and private hospitals have been advised to take measures to reduce such deliveries,” he told reporters.

“We are not saying that nobody should undergo a C-section. At the same time, apart from C-section for medical reasons, unnecessary surgeries, to schedule childbirth at a particular time, should be reduced. We will write letters to all government and private hospitals soon,” he said.

AIDS prevalence

Taking part in an event to mark the World AIDS Day on Wednesday, he said HIV/AIDS prevalence in the State had dropped to 0.18% from 1.13%.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 11:52:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/govt-to-advise-against-unnecessary-c-sections/article37797669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY