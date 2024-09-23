GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. teachers’ demand on 7th Pay commission payout

Teachers want union govt to contribute their share immediately

Published - September 23, 2024 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Government college teachers have urged the union government to pay the State government its contribution towards the payout for 7th Pay Commission recommendation. 

The central government had announced that it would share 50% of the payout for 39 months (from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019). The Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association general secretary S. Suresh said this amounted to Rs. 300 crore.  

The association members, under the aegis of All India Federation of University and College Organisations, staged a demonstration in front of government colleges in the State. The members also had a charter of 10 demands, including restoring the old pension scheme; constituting the 8th Pay Commission; and withdrawal of the National Education Policy 2020.

September 23, 2024

Related Topics

higher education / teachers union

