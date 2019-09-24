Govt. takes stock of measures to tackle northeast monsoon

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday sanctioned ₹38.52 crore towards acquiring special equipment to strengthen the State Disaster Response Force, as part of preparations to tackle the possible impact of the northeast monsoon.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting at the Secretariat here to review the arrangements and steps planned ahead of the northeast monsoon. Over 6,000 personnel trained specifically to tackle impact of monsoon have been positioned across the State.

During the southwest monsoon until September 23, five districts witnessed deficit rainfall, 14 districts received excess rainfall and 13 recorded normal rainfall, an official release said.

Vulnerable places

As many as 4,399 places had been identified as vulnerable sites during the northeast monsoon and 30,759 people had been identified as first responders. The desilting of various waterbodies and channels had benefited 6.60 lakh farmers.

Machinery needed to tackle flooding is kept ready, it said.

Over 4,500 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services and another 1,400 volunteers had been given training, it added.

The State government had issued multiple circulars to authorities with regard to preparedness towards northeast monsoon.

On high alert

“Heavy rain can result in overflow of dams and lakes. The Public Works Department and the block office to place their staff on high alert to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of flood levels in waterbodies under their control and ensure release of water in accordance with existing flood manuals,” one of the circulars said.

Constitution of District Disaster Management Authority and District Co-ordination Committee, inter-departmental zonal teams in all districts, are part of the preparations.

Priority had been given to provide communication facilities to reach fishermen in high seas. To convey the distress messages and weather alerts to fishermen in high seas, satellite phones, NavIC and NAVTEX equipment have been provided.

“The district collectors should send a consolidated weekly action taken report in the prescribed format to CRA office by 10 a.m. every Monday,” another circular said.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy and senior officials were present.