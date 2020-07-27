Tamil Nadu

Govt. suppressed COVID-19 death reports, says Stalin

M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin  

State has hidden 63% of fatalities, says DMK president

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday reiterated his allegation that the State government had suppressed deaths caused by COVID-19. The recent inclusion of 444 deaths in Chennai had thoroughly exposed the State administration, he said.

“If the government is able to suppress facts in the capital, Chennai, the question that naturally arises is what it would have done in the districts without adequate infrastructure?” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said the committee constituted to audit the anomalies in death reports by the Health Department and the Chennai Corporation had found that 444 deaths were not included.

“The new finding has revealed that the death rate is not 1% but 2.67%. The government has suppressed 63% deaths,” he said.

Electric crematoriums

Citing media reports, Mr. Stalin said that in Madurai, electric crematoriums were functioning throughout the day because of an increase in the number of deaths.

“In the first 10 days of July, the crematoriums received bodies three times higher. There is an anomaly in the official figure and the data recorded by the crematoria,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 12:28:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/govt-suppressed-covid-19-death-reports-says-stalin/article32199198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY