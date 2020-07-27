Govt. suppressed COVID-19 death reports, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday reiterated his allegation that the State government had suppressed deaths caused by COVID-19. The recent inclusion of 444 deaths in Chennai had thoroughly exposed the State administration, he said.

“If the government is able to suppress facts in the capital, Chennai, the question that naturally arises is what it would have done in the districts without adequate infrastructure?” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said the committee constituted to audit the anomalies in death reports by the Health Department and the Chennai Corporation had found that 444 deaths were not included.

“The new finding has revealed that the death rate is not 1% but 2.67%. The government has suppressed 63% deaths,” he said.

Electric crematoriums

Citing media reports, Mr. Stalin said that in Madurai, electric crematoriums were functioning throughout the day because of an increase in the number of deaths.

“In the first 10 days of July, the crematoriums received bodies three times higher. There is an anomaly in the official figure and the data recorded by the crematoria,” he said.