Govt. students take part in School Education Department’s winter training programme

December 31, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 388 government school children from across the State took part in the winter training programme that was conducted in four districts.

The project began on a pilot basis to enable students to nurture their interest and cultivate an opportunity for them to explore in depth about the subjects. The initiative was open for children from Classes VI to IX.

Held in four districts – Coimbatore, Chennai, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur – each district held a workshop on different subjects. While Coimbatore and Chennai held a two-day workshop on coding without computers, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur conducted workshops on foundational robotics and basics of theatre respectively.

“The students were enrolled on a first cum first-serve basis. The workshops touched upon the basics of the subjects due to time constraints,” said an official from the School Education Department.

The travel expenses and accommodation were taken care of by the State government. Applications were invited from every district that was close to the host district. While 100 students enrolled in coding and robotics workshops each, the theatre workshop saw 80 students.

“This platform also gave the opportunity for students who were already learning JAVA and other languages to branch out and learn other things too. The theatre students also learnt about musical aspects and acting. The workshops also acted as guidance for the students to see the sort of careers they could pursue,” the official added.