Govt. streamlines process of drafting annual confidential reports of officers

The Tamil Nadu government has undertaken a process to streamline the drafting of annual confidential reports of Group A and B officers in the State civil service. Now, all departments of the State government have to follow the three-tier system for these officers, as per the guidelines issued in 2021.

Though the then Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department (since renamed Human Resources Management Department), had revised the format for drafting the annual confidential reports of Group A and B officers in the State civil service, some departments followed a two-tier system, officials said.

As some departments followed two-tier system, it caused confusion and led to challenges, they said. Hence, the Human Resources Management Department had earlier this year requested all the departments to follow the three-tier system.

In the three-tier system, there would be a reporting authority, a reviewing authority and an accepting authority. The Secretary of the respective Department would be the reporting authority, the Chief Secretary would be the reviewing authority and the Minister concerned would be the accepting authority to those holding Director/Project Director posts.