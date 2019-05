Government employees took anti-terrorism pledge at the Collectorate here today on the occasion of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

A senior Collectorate staff administered the pledge to employees. The staff pledged to oppose terrorism and ensure peace and harmony among people. In Tiruvannamalai, District Collector K.S. Kandasamy administered the pledge to the staff at the Collectorate.

Several statues of Rajiv Gandhi in the district were seen decorated with flowers.