Govt. simplifies procedure to take silt from water bodies

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has simplified the procedure to allow farmers and potters, among others to take clay, silt, savudu and gravel from beds of tanks, channels and reservoirs for pottery, domestic and agricultural purposes.

Now, respective Tahsildars would be able to grant necessary permission through online facility. Earlier, they had to obtain prior permission from the District Collector concerned after obtaining a certificate from the Village Administrative Officer.

In 2022, the State government decided to allow potters, public and farmers to take clay, silt, savudu and gravel from beds of tanks, channels and reservoirs at free of cost, for pottery, domestic and agricultural purposes. They could take clay, silt, savudu and gravel in their villages or adjoining villages. This decision was taken based on requests from a number of interested groups over a period of time.