Tamil Nadu

Govt. should reconsider decision to increase working hours: CPI

The Communist Party of India has requested the government to reconsider its decision to increase working hours from 8 to 12 in the Union Territory.

Local unit secretary of the party A. M. Saleem in a statement on Friday said that the Congress government should not allow the Centre to push its corporate agenda in the UT.

Under the pretext of improving industrial productivity following the economic slowdown, the Centre was trying to push anti-working class agenda of the corporates, he said.

The struggle of mill workers in the UT during the French regime led to the implementation of eight-hour work system in Asia. The government’s decision to increase the working hours would be an injustice to the sacrifice of the people who fought for labour rights, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 8:56:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/govt-should-reconsider-decision-to-increase-working-hours-cpi/article31595409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY