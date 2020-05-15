Govt. should reconsider decision to increase working hours: CPI

The Communist Party of India has requested the government to reconsider its decision to increase working hours from 8 to 12 in the Union Territory.
Local unit secretary of the party A. M. Saleem in a statement on Friday said that the Congress government should not allow the Centre to push its corporate agenda in the UT.
Under the pretext of improving industrial productivity following the economic slowdown, the Centre was trying to push anti-working class agenda of the corporates, he said.
The struggle of mill workers in the UT during the French regime led to the implementation of eight-hour work system in Asia. The government’s decision to increase the working hours would be an injustice to the sacrifice of the people who fought for labour rights, he added.
