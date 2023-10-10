ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. should conduct independent study on pollution in Cuddalore SIPCOT: TVK

October 10, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi cadre staging a demonstration near the Uzhavar Sandhai in Cuddalore on Tuesday.

The Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) on Tuesday staged a demonstration near the Uzhavar Sandhai demanding closure of industries in Cuddalore SIPCOT that were violating norms and polluting the environment.

Leading the demonstration, TVK president and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan pointed out that a marked increase in pollution by a number of industries in the region had affected the groundwater and air. This has affected the health of residents especially women and children and the residents fight for closure of polluting industries over the last few decades has not borne fruit. The region had been witness to several industrial accidents, he said.

Mr. Velmurugan said that unmindful of health hazards posed by the polluting units, the officialdom was permitting these units to continue operation. Untreated effluents discharged from chemical, drug and dyeing units in the industrial estate had polluted the environment and soil, besides affecting marine life.

He asked the Government to initiate action and close down all the polluting units. The government should also carry out an independent study on increase in various health hazards and its link with pollution, failing which the party would intensify its protest.

