Govt. shielding the accused in Group 1 exam scam of 2016: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday termed the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) as “public service corruption” and said he suspected that the cheating in the examinations took place with the knowledge of the ministers and even the Chief Minister.

Mr. Stalin questioned as to how S. Jayakumar, prime suspect in the case, had surrendered before the Saidapet court.

“There is a conspiracy behind this. That is why we have been asking for a CBI inquiry into the case,” he said at a function in Chennai on Friday.

Mr. Stalin, in another statement, charged that the seeds of the current scam in the TNPSC Group-II A and IV examinations were sown in 2016 during the Group I exams.

“I am accusing the AIADMK government of trying to save those who were working completely for the ruling party, the AIADMK,” he charged.

Detailing the investigation into the Group I examination scam, Mr. Stalin said the case filed in 2017 was stalled in January 2018. In 2019, the investigating officer filed a report in the High Court that out of 74 persons, 65 had written the exams in one centre, Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK leader said the investigation officer was then transferred and that a new officer, assistant commissioner Subramaniya Raju, is likely to file the final report.

Mr. Stalin said the government had transferred three investigating officers and waited till three judges had changed only to save a few persons. He demanded that full facts in the case must emerge.

Mr. Stalin expressed his condolences to the family of Dr. Lakshmi Narasimhan, one of the convenors of the Federation of Government Doctors Association, who died on Friday.