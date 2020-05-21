Govt. sharpens focus on Chennai, nearby districts

Aiming to consolidate anti-COVID-19 efforts in the northern districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday reconstituted field support teams (FSTs) to facilitate effective management of containment zones, contact tracing, testing and quarantine facilities in these zones.

While the FST for Chennai has been retained in its present form, new teams have been constituted for Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. The decision was taken after a review of the prevailing situation. “In respect of other districts, the respective district monitoring officers will monitor the COVID-19 management activities,” stated a G.O.

The special nodal officer for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), J. Radhakrishnan (also the Commissioner of Revenue Administration), supported by four senior IPS officers for each zone, will coordinate with the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the officers assigned to the GCC on COVID-19-related matters to prevent the disease from spreading further.

FSTs have been appointed for all 15 zones of the GCC. Senior IAS officer Rajendra Kumar will coordinate efforts from the headquarters by working out appropriate intervention strategies.

IAS officers C. Kamaraj (zone 1), Amar Kushwaha (zone 2), A. Gnanasekaran (zone 3), K.P. Karthikeyan (zone 4), K. Nanthakumar (zone 5), A. Arun Thamburaj (zone 6), C. Munianathan (zone 7), S. Gopala Sunkara Raj (zone 8), Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri (zone 9), S. Vineeth (zone 10), N. Venkatesh (zone 11), M.S. Shanmugam (zone 12), J.U. Chandrakala (zone 13), T.N. Venkatesh (zone 14) and M. Karunakaran (zone 15) will lead FSTs in the respective zones.

While senior IAS officer T. Udhayachandran and IPS officer T.S. Anbu have been tasked with handling Chengalpattu district, IAS officer K. Baskaran and IPS officer V. Vanitha will handle Tiruvallur district. IAS officer L. Subramanian and IPS officer K. Bhavaneeswari are the designated officers for Kancheepuram district. “In respect of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, the team of officers will coordinate with the respective District Collectors for effective COVID-19 management,” the G.O. stated.

Regular meetings

Noting that the State government was planning to carry out a micro-level intervention, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam told The Hindu that he would be having regular meetings with the newly reconstituted teams. “Let us hope that our intervention works,” he said, adding that the government would step up awareness campaigns through non-governmental organisations, besides strengthening its efforts with regard to critical assessment of cases, effective contact tracing and focused testing.

In Chennai, a team had been formed for each zone.

The teams have been given specific tasks, including effective management of containment areas and contact tracing, focused testing, and isolation and quarantine management. “The team[s] will analyse each and every case and come out with a micro plan for appropriate intervention,” he added.