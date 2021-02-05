Govt. seeks to curtail time limit for probing co-op fraud

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday tabled a Bill in the Assembly to reduce the time limit for completing an inquiry, inspection or investigation in connection with cases of fraud or misappropriation at cooperative societies.

The Bill, introduced by Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, said, “The government considers these time limits too long, and in the interests of the societies, fraud or misappropriation should be unearthed expeditiously and recovery of losses expedited.”

Sections 81 and 82 of the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Societies Act, 1983, provide three months for completion of an inquiry, inspection or investigation. They also provide for an extension of time by six months in the aggregate, as may be permitted by the next high authority. The Bill seeks to reduce these time lines to one month and three months respectively. Section 87 provides for six months for completion of the surcharge action and a further extension of six months in the aggregate, as may be permitted by the next high authority. Here too, the Bill seeks to reduce these time lines to three months and three months respectively.

The Bill also seeks to amend the Act so as to refer to the Registrar the disputes between the society and the liquidator of another registered society or between the liquidators of two registered societies. Earlier, only disputes between the society and any other registered society could be referred to the Registrar. The Bill is on the lines of Section 84 of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam tabled a Bill to replace an ordinance promulgated earlier to amend the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930, and other relevant Acts to ban wagering or betting in cyberspace. It also seeks to make “certain modifications” to the ordinance.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani introduced two Bills to replace ordinances promulgated earlier to extend the term of office of Special Officers of certain rural and urban local bodies, for six months, up to June 30.