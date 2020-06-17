Govt. schools to get free textbooks from Education Department

The School Education Department has said that free textbooks meant for distribution to students of government schools in the State would be sent directly to the schools by the end of this month.

The textbooks, at present, are being dispatched by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation to offices of district educational officials and chief educational officials across the State. “Following this, the textbooks will be handed over to each school by district-level officials between June 22 and 30,” the director of School Education has said. For government schools in Chennai, Chengalpettu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, the textbooks will be handed over in July, after the lockdown ends.

Education Department officials have been asked to coordinate with heads of schools and inform them in advance about when the books will be delivered to their schools. All officials involved in distribution have been asked to strictly follow physical distancing norms.