Govt. schools in T.N. all set to get a facelift; Nabard to fund 85% of project

Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills in Erode district lacks adequate classrooms.

CHENNAI

20 August 2020 18:03 IST

PWD to start work in 158 schools to provide better infrastructure facilities

Several government high and higher secondary schools in rural areas across the State will soon have better infrastructure facilities. The Public Works Department claims it will start work in 158 schools to provide additional facilities in September.

Tenders are being finalised for the ₹277 crore project to be taken up with the assistance of Nabard (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). Among the facilities to be installed are classrooms, science laboratories, toilet blocks and drinking water amenities, computer rooms and compound walls.

According to PWD officials, the work is being taken up based on the recommendations of the School Education Department. A total of 2,786 projects were sanctioned at a cost of ₹3,317 crore by the School Education Department. “We have taken up projects since 2015 and completed 2,395 works so far. While 85% of the project is funded by Nabard, the State government provided the remaining share of the project cost,” said an official.

A minimum of two schools have been chosen from each district. However, more than 10 schools have been identified in some districts such as Vellore, Salem and Villupuram and Cuddalore for the project.

“Work is chosen according to the needs in schools. The number of classrooms to be added will also vary from four to a maximum of 18 depending on the students’ strength in each school,” said an official.

Some of the schools identified include in Keeladi, Sivagangai district; Aravankurichi in Dindigul district; Cumbum in Theni district; V.Mettupalayam in Salem district and Nadupet Gudiyatham in Vellore district.

After many years, some of the schools in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts would also have an improved infrastructure. The government higher secondary schools in Anaicut, Kelambakkam and Thirupulivanam in Kancheepuram district and Nochili, Ammaiyakuppam, Mittanamallee near Avadi and Kuthambakkam have also been identified. “We plan to complete the works by May next year and hand over the buildings,” the official added.

PWD has also resumed work in 114 schools in various districts recently at a cost of ₹182 crore under phase 27 of the project and would complete it by January next year. The ongoing work include government schools at Allankottai in Kanniyakumari district; Tamilpadi in Virudhunagar district; Namagiripet, Tiruchenkode and Paramathi in Namakkal district. Each of the projects is likely to cost around ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore, said an official.