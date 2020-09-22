Govt. schools in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi districts see jump in admissions

Quality education, job cuts due to COVID-19 behind trend

CUDDALORE

Government schools in Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts, which had been losing out to private schools over the last few years, are now witnessing a reverse migration of students.

Cuddalore district alone has registered a 20% jump in enrolment of students in the current academic year.

A combination of factors, including quality education and job cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in a rise in enrolment in the two districts.

Teachers elated

Teachers and educationists are elated over the increase in enrolment in government schools.

“This is a happy development and parents feel assured of their wards’ better prospects by enrolling them in government schools,” said a teacher.

“The enrolment was very sluggish in the beginning up to August 17, but it is at its peak now. Initial reports from the department indicates that Cuddalore district has registered a 20% increase in enrolment and the exact figures would be known only when the schools reopen”, said an official of the Education Department.

“Private schools are not issuing the Transfer Certificates for students quitting the institutions to join government schools. We, however, use the Educational Management Information System to admit the children,” said a teacher.

As many as 1,424 government primary and middle schools in Cuddalore district witnessed an enrolment of 18,718 students, while high schools and higher secondary schools admitted 38,009 students till September 18.

According to a senior official from the Department of School Education, government and government aided schools admitted 12,586 students in Standard I and 14,405 in Standard VI.

Secondary schools saw 5,352 admissions in Standard IX ,while Standard XI saw 17,264 in the current year.

In Kallakurichi district, admissions began on September 17. According to data available with the department, government and government-aided schools in the district with Standards I to VIII saw 10,911 admissions (9,216 in government schools and 1,646 in aided schools).

Secondary schools (high and higher secondary), which extend till Standard XII, witnessed 19,422 admissions till September 10. This included 17,684 in government schools, 578 in aided schools and 1,160 in unaided schools.

As many as 30,333 (26,900 government, 2,224 aided and 1,209 unaided) students have been enrolled in elementary and secondary schools till September 10 in the district.

“With a large number of students moving to government schools, a need has arisen for ramping up infrastructure such as classrooms, toilets and also posting of teachers to rise to the occasion. Availability of free books, bags and stationery to the children is another important area where attention should be paid so that the students are not left in the cold,” said an official.

Officials in the School Education Department said that the requirements of the schools to meet the surge in demand would be met. Teachers also wanted retrieval of lands under encroachment so that additional classrooms could be constructed.

“The lockdown was a dampener for government schools to attract children. But strenuous efforts of the teachers led to the rapid enrolment of children, and the confidence that students and parents repose in government schools has been proved,” said an official.