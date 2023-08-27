HamberMenu
Govt. schools asked to conduct monthly exams to assess learning outcomes

August 27, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department in Tamil Nadu has asked all the government schools in the State to conduct monthly competency-based tests to assess learning outcomes of the students from Class 6 to Class 9.

In a set of guidelines jointly issued by the Directors of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Samagra Shiksha Scheme this week, the schools have been asked to conduct the first set of examinations between August 29 and September 1.

The question papers for these assessments will be uploaded by the Assessment Cell functioning at the State-level on the School Education department’s website. Teachers will be eligible to download the question papers during a specific duration allotted to them.

The tests will be for 40 minutes and the students will be asked to mark their answers in the question papers printed and handed to them. The teachers have been advised to discuss these questions with the children during subsequent classes.

According to the guidelines, the Chief Education officers have been asked to ensure that these tests are conducted by all the government schools on a monthly-basis.

