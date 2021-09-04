Govt. school teacher near Cuddalore tests positive for COVID-19

CUDDALORE

04 September 2021 12:15 IST

Four teachers in the district have tested positive so far, since the reopening of schools on September 1

A teacher attached to the Government High School at Periyanesalur near here has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. With this, four teachers in the district have tested positive so far since the reopening of schools on September 1.

According to an Education Department official, the History teacher, handling students of classes 9 and 10 had attended the school on Wednesday. She did not attend school for the next two days and her swab sample was collected on Thursday after her neighbour tested positive.

The test results returned positive on Saturday. The teacher has been admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

Health Department officials said the staff room in the school had been disinfected. The Department will be screening students and staff who had attended school on Wednesday.