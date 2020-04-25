Govt. school teacher helps students’ families with rations

A teacher in Chinnakammiyampattu village in Jolarpet block of Tiruppatur district supplied bags of ration items to the families of students studying in her school on Saturday.

Chitra Murugan, headmistress of government primary school in the village, said the families were in distress owing to the lockdown.

“At present 49 students are studying in the school from Class 1 to 5. I wanted to do something for my students’ families. So I decided to help them with essential items such as rice, dhall, oil, vegetables and biscuits. Each package was readied within a short time as they may require them any time. And today we supplied the items. The amount spent was from my salary. It's really a happy moment to see them all happy,” she said.

Each packet cost ₹1000 and six more bags of essential commodities were given away to sanitary workers in that village.

Block Education Officer Gomathi, Block Development Officer Premkumar and another teacher from the school Usha were present on the occasion.