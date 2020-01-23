Govt. school gets smart classroom

A smart classroom, with a touchscreen digital board, was inaugurated by Muthukishnan, Chief Regional Manager of United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIIC), at Pavendhar Bharathidasan Government Primary School in Koonichampet on Tuesday.

The smart class had been established by UIIC under its corporate social responsibility programme. The smart class would benefit students from Class 1 to 5. Teachers would make use of the syllabus-based module, Mr. Muthukrishnan said.

Robert Kennedy, Deputy Inspector of Schools, Killi Valavan, UIIC Divisional Manager, and T. Ramalingam, manager, were present.