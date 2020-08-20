Govt. schemes benefit over 80% households

Food transfer to ration cardholders most popular

A total of 82% households in the State — 85% rural and 80% urban — had utilised government support schemes for COVID-19, according to an official survey.

Among the schemes, food transfer to ration cardholders — free rice, edible oil, sugar and pulses — was considered the most beneficial, followed by the financial assistance of ₹1,000 through ration cards. Other schemes such as food transfers to non-ration cardholders, provision of subsidised food at Amma Canteens and the Centre’s measures were given low marks by respondents.

The State’s universal public distribution system was also used by 99% of rural population and 97% urban population during March-May. As for old age pension (OAP), the survey’s sample contained only 12% of the households, with members aged over 60. Of this figure, 64% received OAP.

Around 22% of the sample faced food security issues — lack of availability of food and higher prices. Within this sample, a majority in urban and rural areas cited a lack of income as the major food security issue.

Pudukkottai (42.25%) recorded the highest number of people facing food security issues, followed by Tiruvallur (35.68%), Tiruvannamalai (33.65%) and Madurai (32.42%), whereas Karur (3.47%) and Tirunelveli (3.88%) were on the other end of the spectrum.

About 33% of the households complained about facing mental health issues during the lockdown. Panic attack was the most-faced issue, followed by anxiety and depression. Only 5.4% of these households sought “external help” to deal with their health problems, the survey pointed out.