Govt. schemes benefit over 80% households

A total of 82% households in the State — 85% rural and 80% urban — had utilised government support schemes for COVID-19, according to an official survey.
Among the schemes, food transfer to ration cardholders — free rice, edible oil, sugar and pulses — was considered the most beneficial, followed by the financial assistance of ₹1,000 through ration cards. Other schemes such as food transfers to non-ration cardholders, provision of subsidised food at Amma Canteens and the Centre’s measures were given low marks by respondents.
The State’s universal public distribution system was also used by 99% of rural population and 97% urban population during March-May. As for old age pension (OAP), the survey’s sample contained only 12% of the households, with members aged over 60. Of this figure, 64% received OAP.
Around 22% of the sample faced food security issues — lack of availability of food and higher prices. Within this sample, a majority in urban and rural areas cited a lack of income as the major food security issue.
Pudukkottai (42.25%) recorded the highest number of people facing food security issues, followed by Tiruvallur (35.68%), Tiruvannamalai (33.65%) and Madurai (32.42%), whereas Karur (3.47%) and Tirunelveli (3.88%) were on the other end of the spectrum.
About 33% of the households complained about facing mental health issues during the lockdown. Panic attack was the most-faced issue, followed by anxiety and depression. Only 5.4% of these households sought “external help” to deal with their health problems, the survey pointed out.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath