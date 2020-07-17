Govt. sanctions funds for COVID-19-related assistance

CHENNAI

17 July 2020 00:32 IST

₹1,000 each to be given away to members of various welfare boards

The State government has sanctioned funds for extending financial assistance of ₹1,000 each for members of various welfare boards, in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, in line with the announcement made by the Chief Minister last month.

According to a government order (G.O.) issued by the Revenue Secretary, the government has granted its administrative sanction for ₹98.82 lakh for extending the third spell of the assistance of ₹1,000 each to 9,882 registered members of the Cine Welfare Boards in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

The government has sanctioned ₹6.56 lakh to the Director of Tribal Welfare to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 each to 656 members of the Tribal Welfare Board in the same districts.

Director of Art and Culture was sanctioned ₹5 lakh to give ₹1,000 each to the 501 folk artistes in these districts. It also sanctioned ₹16.66 lakh to the Commissioner, Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Chennai, to provide the money to the 1,666 members of the Tamil Nadu Third Gender Welfare Board.

It also granted it administrative sanction for an amount of ₹27.97 lakh to the managing director, TAHDCO, to provide financial assistance to 2,797 members of the Scavenger Welfare Board. About ₹3.66 lakh was sanctioned to the Additional Commissioner, Tamil Nadu Traders’ Welfare Board, to provide ₹1,000 each to 366 members of the board.

In another G.O., the State government also sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹4.09 crore towards the institutional quarantine of passengers, accommodation of asymptomatic patients in COVID-19 care centres and creation of new COVID-19 care centres in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Sivaganga districts.

The State government sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹2.42 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the Public Works Department for temporary restoration works carried out for the damage incurred due to heavy rainfall in Kanniyakumari district on August 15 and 16, 2018.