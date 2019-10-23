Govt sanctions funds for Amma Youth Sports Scheme

The State government has sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹76.24 crore for implementing Amma Youth Sports Scheme, which was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly earlier this year.

The scheme will be implemented in a total of 12,524 village panchayats, 528 town panchayats to focus on kabaddi, volleyball and cricket, among other sports, an official release stated.

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, who chaired a meeting with various stakeholders, said that the scheme would be implemented from December.

The Minister also said that a total of 100 mini-auditoriums will be constructed in schools. Referring to the request for resolving disputes between various sports associations, he said the government will give special attention to the issue.