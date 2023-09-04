HamberMenu
Govt. sanctions funds for amenities at Samayapuram temple in Tiruchi

September 04, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has granted administrative approval for constructing amenities at the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple campus at Samayapuram in Tiruchi district at a total cost of ₹37.70 crore.

The amenities would include a community hall, three wedding halls, including two with a capacity of 300 each and one with a capacity of 500, among others, according to an official.

The order issued by the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department is in line with the announcement made by Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu in the Assembly earlier.

