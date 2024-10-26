ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. sanctions ₹500 crore for combined water supply scheme, under ground sewerage scheme

Published - October 26, 2024 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has granted its administrative sanction for implementation of a combined water supply scheme in Perambalur and a underground sewerage scheme in Kallakurichi at a total cost of about ₹500 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government accorded its administrative sanction for Combined Water Supply Scheme to Perambalur Municipality and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial complex at Erayur and Padalur in Perambalur district.

The Combined Water Supply Scheme would be implemented with Kollidam river as the source at a cost of ₹345.78 crore.

The State government also accorded its administrative sanction for providing Under Ground Sewerage Scheme in Kallakurichi Municipality at an estimated cost of ₹153.86 crore. The project is expected to benefit over 14,000 housing units.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US