Govt. sanctions ₹500 crore for combined water supply scheme, under ground sewerage scheme

Published - October 26, 2024 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has granted its administrative sanction for implementation of a combined water supply scheme in Perambalur and a underground sewerage scheme in Kallakurichi at a total cost of about ₹500 crore.

The State government accorded its administrative sanction for Combined Water Supply Scheme to Perambalur Municipality and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial complex at Erayur and Padalur in Perambalur district.

The Combined Water Supply Scheme would be implemented with Kollidam river as the source at a cost of ₹345.78 crore.

The State government also accorded its administrative sanction for providing Under Ground Sewerage Scheme in Kallakurichi Municipality at an estimated cost of ₹153.86 crore. The project is expected to benefit over 14,000 housing units.

