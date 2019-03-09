Govt. sanctions ₹150 crore as incentive for cane growers

The State government has sanctioned ₹150 crore towards the payment of transitional production incentive to sugarcane farmers for the current year’s crushing season (October 2018-September 2019).

The amount would be paid through the system of direct benefit transfer, in the light of migration to revenue sharing-based sugarcane price fixation policy, according to an order issued by the State Agriculture Department on Wednesday.

For the crushing season of 2017-18, a sum of ₹103.76 crore was disbursed to about 1.15 lakh farmers attached to cooperative, public and private sector sugar mills as on December 31 last year.

According to norms of the Central government, the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane for mills having recovery of 9.5% or less had been fixed at ₹2,612.5 per tonne, the rate applicable to Tamil Nadu, given its recovery rate of less than 9.5%.

The difference between FRP (₹2,612.5) and the State Advised Price (₹2,750) would be ₹137.5 per tonne, which was being paid by the State government to the cane farmers in the form of transitional production incentive.