Govt. revisits austerity measures in ‘larger administrative interest’

Daily allowance and leave travel concession for government staff and teachers restored

Two years after it brought in several austerity measures to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, the Tamil Nadu government has revisited and modified some of the restrictions. The daily allowance and leave travel concession (LTC) for State government employees and teachers are being restored.

A government order issued by the Department of Finance earlier this week also revoked the ban on the presentation of gifts, bouquets, shawls, mementoes and garlands. Also lifted was the ban on all official lunches, dinners and entertainment.

Though the State’s finances remain tight for various reasons, including the uncertainty over the continuation of the GST compensation after June this year, the government felt that revisiting the orders issued in May 2020 was necessary “in the larger administrative interest”, a senior official told The Hindu. There is no change in the deferment of earned leave.

However, the restriction of office expenses to very exceptional cases would continue for 2022-23. Though there was a 25% cut in the budget estimates for 2020-21 for advertising and publicity, “expenditure shall be allowed without any cut as per the provision in the budget estimates for 2022-23 subject to adherence to quarterly control of appropriation system.”

The ban on purchase of new vehicles (except for emergency services like medical/ambulance services, police and fire services and VVIP security) would continue, except for replacement of condemned vehicles. The government also relaxed the restrictions on trainings, including in foreign countries, and on the purchase of new computers and accessories.

The austerity measures, carried over to the current financial year, should be enforced strictly and scrupulously by the Departments of the Secretariat, the Heads of Departments and the CEOs of the public sector undertakings, autonomous boards, local bodies and universities. The authorities should instruct the subordinate officers to adhere to the measures in the current year without any deviation, the government order added.